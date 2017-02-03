Calif. Inks Settlement With Endo Over Pay-For-Delay Scheme

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 11:37 PM EDT) -- Endo International PLC has promised to pay several hundred thousand dollars and agreed to a court order blocking the pharmaceutical company from engaging in certain business conduct in exchange for resolving claims of anticompetitive activity brought by California's attorney general. Endo will pay California $760,000 and will be barred from entering into certain agreements with generic-drug makers intended to limit the generic makers' ability to develop or sell their competing products, according to a copy of the settlement agreement filed Tuesday in Golden State federal court. The agreement will resolve claims related to an alleged pay-for-delay scheme involving the patent for...

