Calif. Inks Settlement With Endo Over Pay-For-Delay Scheme

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 11:37 PM EDT) -- Endo International PLC has promised to pay several hundred thousand dollars and agreed to a court order blocking the pharmaceutical company from engaging in certain business conduct in exchange for resolving claims of anticompetitive activity brought by California's attorney general.

Endo will pay California $760,000 and will be barred from entering into certain agreements with generic-drug makers intended to limit the generic makers' ability to develop or sell their competing products, according to a copy of the settlement agreement filed Tuesday in Golden State federal court.

The agreement will resolve claims related to an alleged pay-for-delay scheme involving the patent for...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Date Filed

February 3, 2017

