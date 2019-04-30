DC Circ. Urged To Save Rule Expanding ACA-Skirting Plans

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Agencies in Oklahoma and Montana have thrown their support behind the Trump administration's attempt at the D.C. Circuit to revive its association health plan rule, which had relaxed the requirements for small businesses to band together to create health care plans that skirt certain Affordable Care Act requirements. In their Tuesday amicus brief, the Oklahoma Insurance Department and Montana State Auditor, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance said the rule, which was finalized by the U.S. Department of Labor in 2018, created a flexible approach to association health plans that aligned with the goals of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and...

