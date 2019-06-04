Goya Wants $2.5M Pension Promise Row Heard In Fed. Court

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Goya Foods Inc.'s Puerto Rican arm moved Tuesday to transfer its workers' lawsuit over an allegedly broken pension promise away from the island's superior court, telling a federal judge that since the suit concerns employee benefits, it must be brought under the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Calling the workers' breach-of-contract allegations "nothing more than disguised claims seeking ERISA benefits from an ERISA plan on behalf of ERISA plan participants," Goya de Puerto Rico Inc. said the lawsuit belongs in federal court. "[The claims] are completely preempted [by ERISA] and can be removed to this court," Goya said in a...

