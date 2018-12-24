Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

WashU Urges 3rd Circ. To OK WARF's $32M Royalties Loss

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge clearly found that the University of Wisconsin concealed information that would have let Washington University know it was being deprived of royalties for a kidney disease treatment patent, so there's no reason for the Third Circuit to undo a $32 million award to Washington University, that school has told the appeals court.

U.S. District Court Judge Joseph F. Bataillon's nearly 200-page opinion said that the expired statute of limitations in the case doesn't matter because the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation concealed information that would have let WashU sue on time, WashU said on Monday, so the Third...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4190 Other Contract Actions

Date Filed

December 24, 2018

