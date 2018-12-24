WashU Urges 3rd Circ. To OK WARF's $32M Royalties Loss

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge clearly found that the University of Wisconsin concealed information that would have let Washington University know it was being deprived of royalties for a kidney disease treatment patent, so there's no reason for the Third Circuit to undo a $32 million award to Washington University, that school has told the appeals court. U.S. District Court Judge Joseph F. Bataillon's nearly 200-page opinion said that the expired statute of limitations in the case doesn't matter because the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation concealed information that would have let WashU sue on time, WashU said on Monday, so the Third...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS