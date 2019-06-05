Prosecutors Say Ex-UBS Officer, Trader Lied About Meetup

Law360, London (June 5, 2019, 9:20 PM BST) -- A former UBS compliance officer and a trader have lied about meeting up on a night the officer purportedly gave the trader insider information despite cellphone tower evidence suggesting they were together, a prosecutor for the Financial Conduct Authority told a London jury Wednesday. Prosecutor Sarah Clarke of Serjeants' Inn Chambers made the assertion at Southwark Crown Court during her cross-examination of trader Walid Choucair, who the ​​FCA has accused of making £1.4 million ($1.8 million) off of confidential information provided by former UBS AG employee Fabiana Abdel-Malek. Shortly after the alleged meetup, Choucair began trading on information that Abdel-Malek had accessed from the bank's internal database,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS