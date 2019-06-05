Pensions Regulator Backs UK Fashion Co.'s Cash Injection

Law360, London (June 5, 2019, 9:48 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s pensions regulator on Wednesday backed a plan by embattled English billionaire Phillip Green's fashion chain holding company, Arcadia Group, to inject cash into its safety net for workers at some of England's most iconic brands. The Pensions Regulator said the enhanced level of support meant the proposals, known as a company voluntary arrangement, were “sufficient” because they provided better protection for the 9,500 members of the pension plan. “We recognize that the best support for any pension scheme is a trading employer and we feel the CVA proposals now provide the right balance between security for the pension schemes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS