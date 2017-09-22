BP, Tribe Reach Deal In Suit Over Damage From Copper Mine

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT) -- BP PLC units told a Nevada federal court that they have reached a confidential settlement with the Yerington Paiute Tribe to resolve a dispute in tribal court over damages to tribal property allegedly caused by an abandoned copper mine in Nevada. BP America Inc. and Atlantic Richfield Co.’s settlement with the tribe also resolves a jurisdictional fight over whether the dispute belonged in Nevada federal court or in tribal court. The units said in an unopposed motion to dismiss the Nevada federal court action on Tuesday that the tribal court proceeding was dismissed in late May after they entered the settlement...

