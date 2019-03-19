Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Ex-Health Co. Execs Want Out Of Roche Test Strip Fraud Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Former leaders of a bankrupt health care services company want to escape a suit by two Roche units claiming the executives fraudulently caused Roche to pay out $87 million in rebates for not-for-retail glucose testing strips that were sold through pharmacies.

A flurry of dismissal bids were filed Tuesday in the suit brought by Roche Diagnostics Corp. and Roche Diabetes Care Inc. in New Jersey federal court. One such bid from former Alliance Medical Holdings LLC CEO Jeffrey C. Smith, a Utah resident, said that not only is New Jersey the incorrect venue for such a case, but that Roche can’t show he committed mail...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

Racketeer/Corrupt Organization

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

March 19, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Most Popular