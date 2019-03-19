Ex-Health Co. Execs Want Out Of Roche Test Strip Fraud Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Former leaders of a bankrupt health care services company want to escape a suit by two Roche units claiming the executives fraudulently caused Roche to pay out $87 million in rebates for not-for-retail glucose testing strips that were sold through pharmacies. A flurry of dismissal bids were filed Tuesday in the suit brought by Roche Diagnostics Corp. and Roche Diabetes Care Inc. in New Jersey federal court. One such bid from former Alliance Medical Holdings LLC CEO Jeffrey C. Smith, a Utah resident, said that not only is New Jersey the incorrect venue for such a case, but that Roche can’t show he committed mail...

