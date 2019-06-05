Walmart 'Disappointed' By Mexico’s Block Of $225M App Buy

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Walmart said Wednesday it was “disappointed” by a decision from Mexico’s competition authority to oppose a $225 million deal between the global retailer’s Mexican division and a grocery delivery app. “For the past few months, we've been working closely with [the Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica] to address concerns raised by the regulatory authority, including providing various commitments which we believed addressed such concerns, which is why we are disappointed,” the company said in an emailed statement. The commission announced Wednesday that it formally objected to the planned merger, finding that a marriage between Wal-Mart de Mexico, or Walmex, and Cornershop...

