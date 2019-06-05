3M Lines Up $230M Sale Of Gas, Flame Detection Biz

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 1:56 PM EDT) -- Conglomerate 3M said Wednesday it plans to sell its gas and flame detection business to Teledyne for $230 million in cash, pruning the focus of its personal safety division. The sale of the 3M unit to Teledyne Technologies Inc. follows a strategic review of the business, which offers gas and flame detection products under brands like Oldham, Detcon, Simtronics and Scott Safety, the conglomerate said. "After completing a thorough strategic review, we plan to divest the gas and flame detection business to focus on the other businesses within our personal safety portfolio," Bernard Cicut, vice president of 3M's personal safety division,...

