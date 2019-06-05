KKR's German Real Estate Fund JV Sold In $253M Deal

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Germany property company DIC Asset AG has said it will pay €225 million ($252.6 million) to take over property investment and asset management firm GEG Group from KKR & Co. and German real estate investment firm TTL Real Estate. White & Case LLP-led DIC said Friday the deal for GEG German Estate Group AG will add an investor in commercial real estate that employs a variety of investment structures and boasts more than €3.6 billion in assets under management. GEG focuses primarily on profitable landmark properties throughout Germany and currently controls Munich's Sapporobogen and the Garden Tower and Villa Kennedy in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS