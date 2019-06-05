Holland & Knight Nabs Ballard Spahr M&A Atty In Philly

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP on Wednesday said the former practice leader of Ballard Spahr LLP's mergers and acquisitions group has joined the firm as a partner in its Philadelphia office. Craig Circosta previously spent nearly two decades at Ballard Spahr LLP — leading its mergers and acquisitions practice group for four years — where he steered clients including medical device company Teleflex Inc., chemicals giant DuPont and midstream logistics company Buckeye Partners LP through a variety of deals. Circosta said he was motivated to join the ranks of Holland & Knight LLP by "the opportunity and excitement around building a brand...

