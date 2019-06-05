SEC Approves New Broker Standards Despite Objections

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday approved regulations meant to heighten and clarify standards of conduct for brokers and investment advisers, despite criticism from its lone Democratic commissioner and investor groups that the rules are too weak. Regulation Best Interest, approved 3-1, will bar brokers from putting their own financial interests above those of their clients, requiring them to act in their clients’ best interests. SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said the new rule will “substantially enhance” broker requirements from the existing standard set by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which requires that brokers' recommendations are suitable for their clients....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS