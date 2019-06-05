Rare White Collar Psych Eval Sought In Bitcoin Scheme Case

Law360, Boston (June 5, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for a man charged with participating in an unidentified website’s multimillion-dollar scheme to swap bitcoins for personal payment card information took the rare step Wednesday of asking for a psychiatric evaluation of their client, saying he is showing signs of instability. Vitalii Antonenko, a New York man who was charged by federal prosecutors in Massachusetts, is having trouble communicating with his lawyers and is making concerning statements, including insinuating that he is secretly working for the CIA, according to his attorney Edward V. Sapone of Sapone & Petrillo LLP. Antonenko’s mother has shared similar concerns, Sapone said, and the government has agreed...

