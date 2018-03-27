Profs Urge Fed. Circ. To Rethink PTAB Forum Clause Ruling

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Almost two dozen law professors have urged the Federal Circuit to reconsider a ruling that found the company that owns the Sharper Image brand was barred by a license agreement from challenging three virtual reality patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Twenty-one professors, from schools including Stanford, Rutgers and Santa Clara, joined an amicus brief filed Monday supporting MerchSource LLC’s bid for a rehearing of the April ruling, which requires the company to attempt to dismiss its requests for America Invents Act reviews. The professors said the ruling squarely conflicts with U.S. Supreme Court precedent and disregards federal policy...

