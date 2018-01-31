Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fifth Circ. Denies Straight Worker's Bid To Revive Bias Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- ​A worker's request that the full Fifth Circuit reconsider the dismissal of Title VII claims she was fired because she is straight fell flat Tuesday when the court upheld a panel's decision that the law doesn't protect against bias over sexual orientation. 

Not a single circuit judge asked for a poll on whether to take up the case.

Former Industrial Service Solutions worker Bonnie O'Daniel had argued that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act — which prohibits certain workplace bias — protects workers from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The Fifth Circuit has refused to make such a...

Case Information

Court

Appellate - 5th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4442 Civil Rights Jobs

Date Filed

January 31, 2018

