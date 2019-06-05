EXCO Noteholders Say Ch. 11 Plan Favors Insiders

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Oil and natural gas driller EXCO Resources Inc. is facing opposition to its Chapter 11 plan from noteholders that are claiming the plan dilutes or eliminates their claims for the benefit of insider creditors. In objections filed in a Texas bankruptcy court Tuesday, noteholders Oaktree Capital Management and LSP Investment Advisors claimed a pair of insider creditors are working with the unsecured creditors committee to force through a plan Oaktree says will significantly dilute its recovery and LSP says cuts it out of its recovery entirely. "The fundamental bankruptcy protections with respect to classification and equality of distribution exist precisely to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS