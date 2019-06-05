NJ Needs To Scale Back Tax Incentive Programs, Gov. Says

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- New Jersey’s tax incentive programs should be scaled back, capped at $400 million annually and made into five new programs centered around one that would auction tax credits, the governor proposed Wednesday. New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy laid out his plans for the state tax incentive programs on Wednesday. (AP) Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy laid out his vision for tax incentives in a speech at the Cherry Hill Mall in southern New Jersey, expanding on some of the same themes and proposals he’s made during the last few months, including capping proposed tax incentive programs at a total of $400...

