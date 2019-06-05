Kik Case To Illuminate SEC's Relationship With ICOs

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The eyes of the cryptocurrency world will be on Manhattan federal court as Kik Interactive Inc. locks horns with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a case lawyers say will have lasting implications for the industry’s relationship with the agency. After 18 months of back and forth with the Canadian messaging platform, the SEC finally showed its hand Tuesday and sued Kik for not registering its 2017 Kin initial coin offering as a securities offering. The SEC alleges Kik fell afoul of the Securities Act of 1933, but the company has consistently maintained that its digital token is a currency outside the...

