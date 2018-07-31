2nd Circ. Wants Injunction Rewritten In Trade Secret Dispute

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday upheld an injunction that a consultant provider won blocking two former employees from misusing its trade secrets to boost a competing business they created, but said the trial court must redraft it to include more specifics about the information it is intended to protect. A three-judge panel issued a summary order upholding a ruling by U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield to issue a preliminary injunction that blocked former ExpertConnect LLC employees Dipali Parmar and Mayokia Fowler from engaging with the company’s clients or otherwise using information that ExpertConnect held as confidential. ExpertConnect, which provides...

