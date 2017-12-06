PTAB Says Unified Not An Interested Party In Apple IPR

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has held that Apple Inc. wasn't required to list Unified Patents as an interested party in an inter partes review that resulted in the invalidation of a Uniloc patent, finding no proof that the iPhone maker coordinated with the patent-challenging organization. In a June 4 decision invalidating a Uniloc patent on a method of autodialing a telephone, the board rejected Uniloc's allegation that Apple's petition should be dismissed because it did not name Unified Patents as a real party in interest. Inter partes review petitions are required to list all such parties, and the participation...

