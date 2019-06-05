House Dems OK DHS Spending Bill With No Wall Funds

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- House Democrats on Wednesday greenlighted a draft U.S. Department of Homeland Security spending bill that falls nearly $2 billion below what President Donald Trump had requested and provides no money for his long-promised border wall. The bill, pushed forward by the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, calls for $63.8 billion in discretionary appropriations for DHS — $1.9 billion less than Trump requested in his 2020 budget proposal but $2.2 billion more than current appropriations levels, according to the subcommittee. Key features of the spending bill, which would fund DHS through September 2020, include slashing the amount of bed space in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS