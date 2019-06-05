Conn. Pols Pass $43B Budget, Expand Sales Taxes

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Connecticut’s House and Senate passed a $43.4 billion state budget Tuesday after months of negotiation, closing a $3.7 billion deficit without increasing sales or income tax rates while expanding taxes on services, plastic bags, soda, mansions and more. Despite pleas from the progressive wing of Gov. Ned Lamont’s own party, the final plan did not include an increase in the income tax rate or impose a new capital gains tax on households earning above $1 million. And while the state’s current 6.35% sales tax rate won’t change, it is being modernized and expanded to include scores of previously untaxed services, including...

