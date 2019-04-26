Farm Labor Contractors Penalized For Wage, Safety Violations

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A father-son farm labor contracting duo must pay out $75,000 after refusing to pay workers and making them drive vehicles that were missing mirrors and partially held together with duct tape, the U.S. Department of Labor said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Susan Brnovich had signed off on a consent order on May 1, which requires Agro Cargo LLC, its owner Christian Gomez Bueno and his father Jose Carlos Gomez to pay about $48,800 in penalties and more than $26,000 in back wages to employees. Additionally, the judge barred Gomez from future work as a farm labor contractor. Gomez, who did business as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS