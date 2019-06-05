DLA Piper Steers Q2 Holdings Follow-On Offering

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Texas-based digital banking solutions company Q2 Holdings Inc. announced the launch of a follow-on stock offering steered by DLA Piper that could raise about $148 million, along with a $200 million convertible debt offering, in order to bolster its cash resources and fund potential acquisitions. Q2 will offer 2.03 million shares, along with 120,000 shares to be sold by Q2 President and CEO Matthew P. Flake, according to a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. JP Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Stifel Nicolaus & Co. Inc. will act as underwriters for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS