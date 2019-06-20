Reed Smith Adds Ex-Kennedys Regulatory Co-Head In HK

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP has nabbed the former co-head of Kennedys' regulatory practice for its Hong Kong office, bolstering its litigation team with his experience handling everything from complex lawsuits and arbitration to white collar crime and fraud investigations. Mark A. West joins Reed Smith as a partner, bringing with him a dispute resolution and regulatory practice that involves guiding clients through high-stakes commercial matters and a variety of investigations, the firm announced June 5. West told Law360 on Wednesday that he was looking for an opportunity to join “a highly reputable full-service international law firm that would not only be able...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS