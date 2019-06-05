In About-Face, Alabama Legalizes Daily Fantasy Sports

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Alabama has become the latest state to legalize and regulate daily fantasy sports, three years after declaring such contests illegal. Gov. Kay Ivey signed H.B. 361, or the Fantasy Contests Act, into law on May 31, after the bill was passed in the state Senate and House last week, giving sites like FanDuel and DraftKings the go-ahead to set up shop in the state. Republican Rep. Kyle South of the Alabama House said the bill should generate between $3 and $4 million annually for the state’s general fund. “The clarification of state law that H.B. 361 provides will enable people to...

