Korean Steel Cos. Hit With Tariffs On Pipe Imports

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has handed down tariffs on steel pipes imported from South Korea after finding that Korean exporters sold the products in the U.S. at unfairly low prices, according to a notice to be published Thursday in the Federal Register. Seoul-based exporters Husteel Co. and Hyundai Steel Co. were given a rate of 10.91% and 8.14%, respectively, after Commerce found that the two companies had dumped the imported steel pipes from Nov. 1, 2016, to Oct. 31, 2017. Both companies had been individually examined by the department in its review of an anti-dumping duty order on circular welded...

