CVS Gets Aetna's 'Huge Collection Of Customers,' Judge Says

Law360, Washington (June 5, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The D.C. federal judge reviewing the U.S. Department of Justice deal clearing the CVS-Aetna merger on Wednesday expressed doubt about the companies' claim that the tie-up won't give them leverage over rival pharmacy benefit managers. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon seemed at least somewhat sympathetic to arguments from outside groups, challenging the deal in the first-of-its-kind evidentiary proceeding that wrapped Wednesday, that the merger would give the combined company an edge over rivals of CVS Health Corp.'s pharmacy benefit manager business. Much of his focus was on the tens of millions of insurance consumers CVS picks up from buying Aetna Inc....

