Jackson Lewis Adds Labor Pro From Steptoe In Phoenix

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Jackson Lewis PC has picked up a versatile labor and employment attorney who has helped steer employers including Walmart through National Labor Relations Board proceedings from Steptoe & Johnson LLP, which announced the closure of its Phoenix office in April. Alan M. Bayless Feldman, who has litigated employment discrimination and wage-and-hour claims and has represented clients such as Walmart and Flagstaff Medical Center at the NLRB, joined Jackson Lewis May 31 as a principal after more than 17 years at Steptoe & Johnson. Feldman told Law360 on Friday that he is looking forward to expanding his practice in construction, retail and...

