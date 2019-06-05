Greenspoon Marder Adds NY Corporate And Business Partner

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP announced Wednesday that it has expanded its corporate and business practice group in New York, bringing in a long-time transaction attorney from Blank Rome LLP. Robert Wessely joined Greenspoon Marder's New York office as a partner starting May 21, the firm said in the announcement, after two years at Blank Rome and seven years at Withers Bergman LLP before that. In a phone interview Wednesday, Wessely told Law360 that he came to Greenspoon Marder because the firm is working to expand its corporate law group. "It's an opportunity for me to help build a significant international corporate practice,...

