CEO Of Defunct IT Firm Gets 5 Years For $2.8M Fraud Scheme

Law360, Chicago (June 5, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of a now-bankrupt Illinois information technology firm was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for his role in a scheme to steal more than $2.8 million from the company. Nandu Thondavadi, who led Quadrant 4 System Corp., pled guilty in November to wire fraud relating to a scheme to falsify company records and financial disclosures to hide the millions of dollars prosecutors say he and ex-chief financial officer Dhru Desai embezzled between 2012 and 2016. U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle said that, while there was no question Thondavadi regretted his conduct, the penalties need to reflect the...

