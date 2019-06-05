Protections For DACA, TPS Recipients Still Far Off

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A bill passed in the House on Tuesday that would offer a path to citizenship for immigrants who benefit from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and temporary protected status is unlikely to gain traction in the Senate, with Congress at an impasse that will likely persist until the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in, policy analysts said. Democrats have called for the Dream and Promise Act, which passed Tuesday on a 237-187 vote, to be brought swiftly to a vote in the Senate. The bill closes removal proceedings brought against such immigrants — as well as those covered by deferred...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS