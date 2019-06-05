Longtime Boston Lawyer To Fill Bankruptcy Court Vacancy

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A bankruptcy lawyer who has practiced in Boston for 37 years has been selected to sit on the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts following the retirement of Judge Joan N. Feeney, according to a Wednesday announcement. Janet E. Bostwick, who has run a solo practice since 2001, will be appointed to the bankruptcy bench in Boston once she receives FBI clearance. Bostwick was picked by a panel that was overseen by the First Circuit. "The First Circuit Court of Appeals is pleased that Attorney Bostwick will serve the District of Massachusetts as a bankruptcy judge," Chief U.S. Circuit...

