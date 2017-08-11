9th Circ. Won't Nix $195K Sanction Over Abortion Videos

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has determined that it doesn’t have the authority to hear two appeals from an anti-abortion activist and his attorneys seeking to overturn a lower court’s $195,000 sanction for violating a court order prohibiting the posting of certain secretly recorded videos of abortion providers on the internet. In its published order Wednesday, the three-judge panel dismissed the appeals from David Daleiden, the founder of the Center for Medical Progress, and Steve Cooley and Brentford J. Ferreira, who are Daleiden’s attorneys in a separate criminal case. Because no final judgment had been issued in the underlying case, the appeals court...

