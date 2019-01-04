Wells Fargo, KeyBank Duck Suit Over Nixed Real Estate Deal

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge on Wednesday freed Wells Fargo and KeyBank from a lawsuit alleging they interfered with a man’s attempt to sell his interest in a company holding mortgages for several commercial properties, saying the claims are either too old or not viable. U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach dismissed all claims in the lawsuit by Thomas J. Juza, who alleged Wells Fargo Bank NA, KeyBank NA, and its parent company KeyCorp., directly and negatively impacted his ability to sell his equity holdings in Juza Investments II LLC, including a $17.5 million loan on mortgages for six commercial properties. Wells...

