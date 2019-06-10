No Need For Calif. Privacy Law To Cover Employee Data

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT) -- California is now one step closer to excluding information relating to employees from the scope of the California Consumer Privacy Act. On May 29, 2019, the California Assembly passed Assembly Bill 25,[1] which would narrow the CCPA’s definition of “consumer” to exclude, among others, employees. A.B. 25 now goes to the California Senate for its consideration. The Senate will have until Sept. 13, 2019, to consider and potentially pass A.B. 25 prior to the conclusion of the Legislature’s 2019 term. As a result, how big of a step this represents, and how much closer we are to an amendment widely supported by companies...

