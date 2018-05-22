3rd Circ. Won't Revive Diabetic Worker's Bias Suit

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 3:10 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit said Wednesday it would not revive a fired Temple University Health System employee’s disability bias suit after finding she had disregarded the demands of her job and the company did not fire her due to her diabetes. A panel of appellate judges affirmed a Pennsylvania federal judge’s May 2018 decision granting Temple Health’s motion for summary judgment in former call center worker Wanda Arana’s suit claiming her former employer flouted the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act. She had claimed her diabetes was the reason behind her firing, but the panel wrote that she was actually...

