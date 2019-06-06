Woodbridge CEO's $1.3B Ponzi Trial Delayed To Late Summer

Law360, Miami (June 6, 2019, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday allowed the start date for the criminal trial of former Woodbridge Group owner and CEO Robert H. Shapiro over an alleged $1.3 billion Ponzi scheme to be pushed off from next week to late summer, but denied the government's request to delay the case until February. During a hearing in Miami, U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga rejected prosecutors' request that she override Shapiro's “resounding no” to an offer to be included in her recent order granting two co-defendants' request for a separate trial date next February. But she agreed that there was enough flexibility...

