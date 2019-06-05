Pa. Justices Uphold $1.8M Fine For Polar Vortex Rate Hike

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- New York-based electricity distributor HIKO Energy LLC must pay a $1.8 million fine for breaking its price guarantees during the 2014 polar vortex. According to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania's ruling Wednesday, HIKO had waived its claim that the fine was so excessive that it violated the state and federal constitutions. Though HIKO had challenged the fine as excessive and unjust in hearings before the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, it had not argued that the fine was a constitutional issue until the case reached the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, and had, therefore, waived that claim, the majority of the justices said...

