Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Fiat Chrysler Held Exec's Pay For Aiding SEC Probe, Suit Says

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The executive in charge of U.S. sales for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV says the company cut off most of his compensation after he cooperated with a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe of FCA's sales figures, according to a suit removed on Wednesday to Michigan federal court.

Reid Bigland, a longtime employee of the company that is now FCA, accused the automaker and its North American affiliates of refusing to pay him about $1.8 million in the form of a yearly performance bonus and stock payouts. He links the move to his decision in January to send a white paper to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Michigan Eastern

Nature of Suit

790(Labor: Other)

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

June 5, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular