Fiat Chrysler Held Exec's Pay For Aiding SEC Probe, Suit Says

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The executive in charge of U.S. sales for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV says the company cut off most of his compensation after he cooperated with a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe of FCA's sales figures, according to a suit removed on Wednesday to Michigan federal court. Reid Bigland, a longtime employee of the company that is now FCA, accused the automaker and its North American affiliates of refusing to pay him about $1.8 million in the form of a yearly performance bonus and stock payouts. He links the move to his decision in January to send a white paper to the...

