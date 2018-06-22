Berkheimer Blocks Quick Alice Ax Of Alarm.com Patents

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT) -- IpDatatel LLC can’t get five Alarm.com home security patents invalidated under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice decision at the motion to dismiss stage, a Texas federal judge has ruled, invoking the Federal Circuit’s recent Berkheimer and Aatrix decisions. Chief U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal on Wednesday said he couldn’t rule on the eligibility of Alarm.com Inc.’s patents while there were still outstanding questions of fact, and told ipDatatel to try again at summary judgment. IpDatatel had argued that the patents cover abstract ideas which aren’t eligible for patent protection under the 2014 Alice v. CLS Bank decision. Under Alice, judges use...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS