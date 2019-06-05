Pipeline Co. Says Andeavor Subsidiary Owes It $14.6M

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A pipeline construction company said it had won a $14.6 million arbitration award in a breach-of-contract dispute with an Andeavor Logistics LP subsidiary over its work on the Hidden Bench Pipeline Project in North Dakota, as it asked a Minnesota federal court to confirm the award. Mountain Peak Builders LLC, which describes itself as a family-owned pipeline construction company out of Wyoming, said Wednesday that Great Northern Gathering & Marketing LLC had agreed to arbitrate the dispute and that the courts should now enforce the result. The underlying dispute was over Mountain Peak’s contract to construct the pipeline. The arbitrator found...

