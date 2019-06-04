SEC Sues Over Alleged $2.2M Bank Guarantee Fraud

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued an Atlanta-area man, his South Florida colleague and their companies, accusing them of tricking investors out of more than $2.2 million by selling phony letters of credit purporting to be from major banks. In a complaint filed Tuesday in Atlanta federal court, the SEC said Peter Baker, 74, and Elizabeth Oharriz, 56, solicited investors to buy "bank guarantees" supposedly issued by HSBC and others with face values of as much as €150 million ($169 million) between 2013 and 2017. Investors would have to front a few hundred thousand dollars in advance fees to...

