Goodwin Helps Advent Snag $17.5B For Year's Top PE Fund

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Advent International, advised by Goodwin Procter, has closed the largest private equity fund of the year so far, saying Thursday that it raised $17.5 billion for a vehicle that will invest in buyouts, recapitalizations and growth equity deals mainly in Europe and North America. The fund, billed as Advent International GPE IX LP, exceeded its original target of $16 billion before closing at its hard cap after roughly six months of fundraising, Advent said in a statement. It represents the largest private equity fund that has closed thus far this year, according to research firm Preqin. Advent's GPE IX is significantly...

