Advocacy Orgs Tell 4th Circ. Census Query Fueled By Racism

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A group of immigrant advocacy organizations argued Wednesday that the Trump administration's decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census was rooted in racism against Latinos and asked the Fourth Circuit to strike down the question as unconstitutional. La Unión Del Pueblo Entero and the other organizations urged the appeals court in their opening brief to reverse a Maryland federal court's finding that U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross did not violate the U.S. Constitution's equal protection clause when he decided to add the question. Although he concluded that the organizations had not proved discriminatory intent, U.S. District Judge George Hazel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS