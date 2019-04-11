Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Advocacy Orgs Tell 4th Circ. Census Query Fueled By Racism

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A group of immigrant advocacy organizations argued Wednesday that the Trump administration's decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census was rooted in racism against Latinos and asked the Fourth Circuit to strike down the question as unconstitutional. 

La Unión Del Pueblo Entero and the other organizations urged the appeals court in their opening brief to reverse a Maryland federal court's finding that U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross did not violate the U.S. Constitution's equal protection clause when he decided to add the question.

Although he concluded that the organizations had not proved discriminatory intent, U.S. District Judge George Hazel...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Appellate - 4th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2899 Other Statutes

Date Filed

April 11, 2019

