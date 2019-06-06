France Defends 'Constructive' Role In Nixed Fiat-Renault Deal

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Thursday brushed off Fiat Chrysler’s claim that politics had killed merger talks with Renault, saying that the government had worked "constructively" on the deal. Le Maire’s comments come after Italy-based Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Wednesday pulled its offer to combine with French automaker Renault SA to form a new automotive player owned 50-50 by each company's shareholders, citing an unfavorable political climate in France. According to Le Maire, the French government — which owns a 15.01% stake in Renault — “welcomed [the deal] openly and worked constructively with all stakeholders.” Le Maire said...

