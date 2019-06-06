Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A disbarred New Orleans attorney with anger issues and a New York lawyer-restaurateur who hoarded sales tax money lead Law360's The Week In Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. Louisiana Ex-New Orleans attorney Ashton O’Dwyer wants to “relitigate” his state and federal court disbarments, a Fifth Circuit panel said, despite a serious history of misconduct and having been afforded ample opportunity to defend himself. The three-judge panel turned down O’Dwyer’s appeal of his disbarment in the federal Eastern District of Louisiana, saying the reciprocal action sprang from a state Supreme Court’s disbarment in...

