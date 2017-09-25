Feds, Copper Co. Slam Bids To Block Arizona Mine Project

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Forest Service and Rosemont Copper Co. urged a federal court Wednesday not to halt drilling and construction work for the company’s Arizona mine project, saying Native American tribes and environmental groups haven’t shown the need for an injunction. In May, the Tohono O'Odham Nation, Pascua Yaqui Tribe and Hopi Tribe, along with the Center for Biological Diversity and other environmental groups, said initial construction activities for the Rosemont copper mine — including drilling, road construction and the excavation and installation of a water delivery pipeline and high-voltage electrical transmission line — should not be allowed to proceed while their...

