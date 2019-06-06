What May Be Ahead For PE Infrastructure Investment In Asia

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Infrastructure has been an important focus of private equity sponsors in Asia for some time. Despite some softening in global and Asian infrastructure deal volumes in 2018 and the first part of 2019, both fundraising targets and long-term investment prospects remain strong for Asian infrastructure focused private equity sponsors. This article examines the current landscape of private equity investment in infrastructure in Asia, explores the macroeconomic and other factors contributing to the robust outlook going forward, and briefly spotlights the renewable energy infrastructure space given its especially strong growth prospects. Trends in Infrastructure Fundraising and Deal Activity Infrastructure fundraising globally totalled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS